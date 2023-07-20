LANSPTS-07-22-23 ALL STARS

Two local players, Landon Peavy and Brody Sanders, from this year's Post 31 senior team will represent Lancaster County in the first American Legion All-Star game played Sunday in Florence.

Sanders, a Buford High grad, and Peavy, an Andrew Jackson High grad, played together this summer for the Post 31 senior team that made it to the finals of the Piedmont Regional tournament before falling to league rival Rock Hill.