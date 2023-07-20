Lancaster Post 31 senior baseball players Brody Sanders and Landon Peavy have been named to the first American Legion All-Star team.
Sanders, a Buford High grad, and Peavy, an Andrew Jackson High grad, played together this summer for the Post 31 senior team that made it to the finals of the Piedmont Regional tournament before falling to league rival Rock Hill.
The American Legion All-Star game is 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Francis Marion University’s Sparrow Stadium in Florence. The game is made up of the Stars versus the Stripes teams, with both Post 31 players on the Stripes team.
“First, we are extremely excited for Landon and Brody,” said Post 31 senior coach Jimmy Jackson. “These are two young men that represent our program and their respective high schools as good off the field as they do on the field.
“I’ve had the honor of coaching Landon and Brody basically since they were 6-7 years old. To watch them grow and mature as baseball players and young men has been exciting to see.” he said. “North Greenville and Francis Marion are getting two excellent players and students.”
Peavy signed to play college baseball with North Greenville University, while Sanders signed with Francis Marion.
While Post 31 didn’t have the best of seasons as a team, both Peavy and Sanders stood out. Peavy hit .364 on the year with two home runs and 21 RBIs, while Sanders hit .347 with 24 RBIs.
“Both Landon and Brody are game-changing players,” Jackson said. “Offensively, they must be accounted for by our opponents. They are gap-to-gap players with enough power to make you pay if you make a mistake. They both run extremely well and are threats on the base paths. What brings their game to a different level in my opinion is their defense.
“Landon makes plays nightly at the shortstop position that just makes you shake your head,” Jackson added. “Brody is one of the top catchers in the state. He has my trust to call his own game and is like a coach on the field. His ball-receiving skills are second to none and he has a rocket for an arm.”