Keep Lancaster County Beautiful (KLCB) Advisory Board member Mark Strickland has been named the 2023 Ted Arant Board Member of the Year for Lancaster County.
Strickland has been a member of the KLCB Advisory Board since its creation in 2020. He was celebrated, along with the other 10 nominees, at a June 22 event.
Strickland was nominated by his peers on the Advisory Board and KLCB coordinator Mandy Catoe. According to his nomination, Strickland stays late after every board meeting, making sure the site is clean, the trash is taken out, and his fellow board members are walked out to their cars safely.
Strickland has spent hours hauling and planting trees in muddy areas of the Lindsay Pettus Greenway, and continuously cleans up litter across Lancaster County, whether he has help or not.
During county-wide cleanup days, he will travel anywhere in the county to host a district, no matter how far. His peers say this is because Strickland believes “the whole county is our jurisdiction, not just the neighborhood he lives in.”
In April, the KLCB Earth Day event with Clinton Elementary School was in danger of being canceled, because there was no one available to lead children along the greenway. With only a day’s notice, Strickland was at the greenway’s Barr Street entrance on Earth Day. He gave students a pre-walk safety talk that included a quick introduction to hiking in nature. He then led them on a 2-mile hike, pointing out the native trees, birds and creeks along the way. At the end of the walk, Strickland had fresh, cold bottles of water and small rubber balls painted like the Earth for each child.