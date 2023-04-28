Christie Leigh Boone Ballard, 42, of Kershaw, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of Cynthia Ruth Lloyd Boone and the late Bobby Allen Boone. She had worked in the food service industry. Christie loved to cook, bake and make cakes. She enjoyed spending time with children.
In addition to her mother of Lancaster, she is survived by two daughters, Hope Boone and her husband, Salvador Gonzales, of Lancaster, and Brittany Ballard of Kershaw; her grandson, Edward Moore of Kershaw; her sister, Jennifer Boone of Lancaster; her brother, Jamie Boone and his wife, Tobie, of Catawba; her maternal grandmother, Frances Fletcher of Lancaster; her maternal stepgrandmother, Sally Lloyd of Lancaster; and her uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Kim Lloyd of Kershaw.
The family will hold a memorial service at the home, 391 Rocky River Road, at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.