offers Creative Tuesdays at the Main. These workshops, taught by local artists, offer a variety of classes for hobbyists, beginners and professionals.
May’s Creative Tuesday class will be taught by Hunter, a recent graduate of USC Lancaster. She’s been with the LCCA since 2021, starting as an intern, and is now the arts council’s artist in residence.
Hunter began working with clay at the age of 10, and has since interned with local potter Diane Mahaffee at her studio. She’s assisted in many pottery classes and workshops and has had her art on display at the galleries of the LCCA and USCL.
“I enjoy hand building because you can make anything, and even if you try to recreate something you’ve already done, it’s always going to be different in the end,” Hunter says. “You have more control over the clay, as opposed to when using a pottery wheel, so you can let your imagination run wild when working with it.”
The hand building class will be held from 4:30 to 6:30pm. Tuesday, May 23, at the Lancaster County Main Library, 313 S. Main St., Lancaster.
The registration fee is $30 and includes all supplies, including an LCCA apron to take home. Registration deadline is 5 p.m. May 22. To register, visit the LCCA’s website at www.artslancaster.com.