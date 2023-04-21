The University of South Carolina Lancaster will hold commencement exercises at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, outdoors in the Starr Hall parking area.
The commencement speaker will be Mary Ann Claud, who grew up in Lancaster. She is the daughter of Amelia and J. William Medford. Her father was among the founding supporters of the USCL campus, and the campus library is named in his honor. Claud attended Converse College and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in vocal performance. She sang leading roles with the Charlotte Opera and hosted a music appreciation television program on WSPA in Spartanburg, while earning her master’s degree. Claud’s writing career began in the early 1970s when she moved to Tryon, N.C., with her husband and two children. In 1976, she began writing a column for The Hendersonville (N.C.) Times-News, which she compiled into a book, “Blue Ridge Pilgrimage,” in 2017. In 2014, Claud published her first novel, “The Dancin’ Man.” Two years later, she published a sequel, “Whirlygig, the Dancin’ Man’s Daughter.” “Alex Dances” is the final volume in the trilogy. One critic has described the works as “Downton Abbey meets the New South.” Claud has taught adult education courses in creative writing and Southern literature, as well as on the works of Henry James and William Faulkner. After her husband’s death in 2005, she became reacquainted with a former friend, Dr. Olin Sansbury, chancellor emeritus of USC Upstate. They married in USCL’s Medford Library the following year.