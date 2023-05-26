Like all veterans, Sydney Doobrow has a personal story about his time in the service. Like many vets, his story has elements of amazing courage in the face of fearsome danger when he was very young and inexperienced.
Doobrow was honored last month for his service during the Vietnam War in a Quilt of Valor ceremony at The Lodge in Sun City Carolina Lakes. And there, surrounded by family, friends and neighbors, he finally shared his story.
Doobrow said that following his graduation from The Citadel with a business degree in 1965, he joined the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. He described his two-week survival training in Panama. He was then sent into active combat in Vietnam, where he quickly learned how dangerous military service can be. Doobrow served as a forward observer, scouting areas for advancing troops. He witnessed unthinkable violence and felt blessed to survive.
Doobrow’s wife, Susan, whom he met and married after his military service, said he has never spoken about those war experiences in all of their 55 years of marriage.
After a long career in the insurance business, Sydney Doobrow has recently worked on community service projects. He regularly volunteers at HOPE in Lancaster. He has also performed as a clown named “Uncle Happy” for children at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, and he helps raise funds for the Lancaster Children’s Home.
The Doobrows have a daughter, Kim, a son, Todd, and one grandson, Kyle, who were all present at the Quilt of Valor ceremony, along with a large gathering of friends and neighbors.
The Quilt of Valor project was introduced to Sun City by Quilt Club members Pat Cator and Willa Thiele, who wanted to create quilts to honor the service of their husbands.
Later, the Honor Our Veterans club joined the quilting club to manage presentation ceremonies for each quilt recipient. They began by honoring Sun City World War II veterans and have continued through the Korean War, peacetime and currently, Vietnam War veterans.
Each quilt is a work of art designed and constructed by an individual quilter. The piece is then machine-quilted by club member Bob Ford, who has a sewing machine with a 12-foot arm in the loft of his home to complete the task.
Nationally, the Quilt of Valor project began in 2003, and to date, more than 340,000 quilts have been presented.