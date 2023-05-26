Like all veterans, Sydney Doobrow has a personal story about his time in the service. Like many vets, his story has elements of amazing courage in the face of fearsome danger when he was very young and inexperienced.

Doobrow was honored last month for his service during the Vietnam War in a Quilt of Valor ceremony at The Lodge in Sun City Carolina Lakes. And there, surrounded by family, friends and neighbors, he finally shared his story.

Trending Videos