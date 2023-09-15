LANCASTER — Ms. Cynthia Cauthen Hanna Rubio, 64, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 22, 1959, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late David Rollins Cauthen Sr. and Lorraine Gilbert Hall. Cindy proudly attended Buford High School, class of 1979. She loved the Gamecocks, NASCAR and Elvis Pressley. Cindy loved helping people, no matter who it was, she would give her last dime. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a previous member of Victory Worship Center.