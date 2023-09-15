LANCASTER — Ms. Cynthia Cauthen Hanna Rubio, 64, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 22, 1959, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late David Rollins Cauthen Sr. and Lorraine Gilbert Hall. Cindy proudly attended Buford High School, class of 1979. She loved the Gamecocks, NASCAR and Elvis Pressley. Cindy loved helping people, no matter who it was, she would give her last dime. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a previous member of Victory Worship Center.
A private graveside service to celebrate the life of Ms. Rubio will be held for the family and closest friends at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Ms. Rubio is survived by a son, Jamie Hanna and his wife Ronya; three grandchildren, Gavyn and Lizzy Hanna and Hanna Hinson; five great-grandchildren, Abigail and Grayson, Kattaleia, Ameer and Luis; her former husband, Charles Hanna, with whom she resided; four sisters, Terry Whitley, Monique Avery (Ken), Carolyn Coleman (Brian White) and Angel Hough (Shawn); many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Shotgun.
She was preceded in death and celebrating in heaven with her daughter, Lisa Marie Hanna; brother, Rodney Cauthen; fathers, David Cauthen Sr. and Edward Hall; and two nephews, Little Edward and Little Rodney.
Memorial contributions may be made to House of Pearls, P.O. Box 516, Monroe, NC 28111.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Ms. Rubio.