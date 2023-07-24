LANNWS-07-26-23 SHEALY RELEASE

Dr. Keith Shealy is president of the S.C. Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Keith D. Shealy, a family physician in Lancaster, was installed as president of the S.C. Academy of Family Physicians during the Summer Break Away and Annual Assembly, held June 8-11 at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island.

As SCAFP president, Shealy will advocate on behalf of family physicians and patients to inspire positive change in the U.S. health care system.