Dr. Keith D. Shealy, a family physician in Lancaster, was installed as president of the S.C. Academy of Family Physicians during the Summer Break Away and Annual Assembly, held June 8-11 at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head Island.
As SCAFP president, Shealy will advocate on behalf of family physicians and patients to inspire positive change in the U.S. health care system.
Shealy has practiced in Lancaster since 1984. In 1986, he founded Mackey Family Practice and has been a leader in the local and state medical community for over three decades.
In 1996, Shealy and the team at Mackey Family Practice began providing occupational health services and launched MFP Work Wellness, a dedicated occupational health practice. He is on the active staff at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center, where he has served as chief of the medical staff and chief of family medicine.
A member of the SCAFP since 1985, Shealy has served the S.C. Academy of Family Physicians as a board member, member and chair of the Finance Commission, chair of the Continuing Professional Development Committee and as president-elect. He also serves on the S.C. Medicaid Advisory Committee.
Shealy is certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the FMCSA National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners and a certified medical review officer with the Medical Review Officer Certification Council.
He is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Lancaster Medical Society and the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
Shealy is a graduate of Newberry College and earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He completed his family medicine residency at the AnMed Health Family Medicine Residency Program in Anderson.
The S.C. Academy of Family Physicians, with a membership of over 2,200, is a constituent chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians, which includes over 129,600 family physicians and medical students nationwide. The AAFP is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care.
Family physicians conduct about one in five office visits — that’s 192 million visits annually or 48% more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America’s underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine’s cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care.