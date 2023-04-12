It wasn’t unanimous, but Lancaster County Council is moving forward with final designs and bids for a new $90 million detention center.
Council voted 6-1 for a resolution at its April 11 meeting to proceed with final architectural drawings/schematics and bid documents for the facility at a cost of about $90 million.
However, not everyone thought that price tag was a good idea as Council Chair Steve Harper was the lone descending vote.
“I don’t know if the voters would approve that big of a facility and that cost,” he said. “We definitely have to have a detention center, but I don’t like the scale of this one.”
Harper said that when the idea of a detention center was initially brought up the cost of such a facility wasn’t so high. The initial figure was $55 million to build a new jail.
Councilman Allen Blackmon said that going back to a prior plan where the jail cost less wouldn’t make things easier.
“If we went back to another plan, we would be in as chaotic a situation as we are in with the current detention center,” he said. “A lot of study has gone into this detention center. We have been put on notice year after year by the Department of Corrections. It is imperative we move forward and do the responsible thing before someone gets hurt.”
Crowding issue
For the past 14 years, the state Department of Corrections has been writing the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, letting them know their jail is overcrowded and needs updating.
Sheriff Barry Faile said there really is no other option other than building a new facility with the capability to hold more inmates.
“I don’t know what the answer is,” he said. “We tell our citizens all the time we want our violent offenders in jail and that is where they need to be. If we don’t have a place to put them, what is the other alternative? They are going to roam the neighborhoods.”
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff said that even though the price tag is high, the new jail should be able to handle the needs of the county for years to come.
“We are building for the future,” she said. “We don’t want to find ourselves five to 10 years down the road at capacity. We have an opportunity to do it right. Our voters understand the need for a new detention center. Our constituents and citizens will agree that this is needed. We need to be proactive and move forward, because we don’t want the state to step in and tell us we've got to build it.”
The new jail will initially be built for 327 inmates, but could be expanded to house up to 356 inmates. The daily average is 187 inmates in the current detention center, where the capacity is only 121.
COVID, economy drive up cost
Councilman Brian Carnes said the initial plan for the jail wasn’t adequate to start with, based on what the county needs. Since then, the pandemic hit and things changed.
“I think $90 million is in line with what has happened in the past five years,” he said.
Issues such as COVID, rising construction and materials cost and a change in the economy have pushed the price tag upward.
“COVID has really blown this out,” said Councilman Billy Mosteller. “The cost of everything has tripled. That has drove the numbers up. It isn’t all getting a bigger jail. It is done by the economy right now. The longer we wait, the higher it is going to go.”
The county plans to pay for the jail through various capital sales tax projects from the past, as well as future ones.
Part of the funding – $30 million – was approved through the Capital Projects Sales Tax 3 vote. Another $12 million came from Capital Projects Sales Tax 2. That leaves roughly $48 million that would need to be funded. That remaining funding could come from the Capital Projects Sales Tax 4 vote in the 2027-28 time frame.
The jail's construction is planned to start in 2024, with the work expected to take roughly two years.