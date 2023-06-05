The Lancaster Piranhas opened their swim season with a loss to Rock Hill Country Club.
The meet was held June 1 in Lancaster, with Rock Hill winning 361-194.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lancaster Piranhas opened their swim season with a loss to Rock Hill Country Club.
The meet was held June 1 in Lancaster, with Rock Hill winning 361-194.
This year’s Lancaster team has about 90 swimmers on it as part of the Metrolina Swim League.
“We are by far the smallest team in the league,” said Heather Kiger, Piranhas head coach.
Lancaster won three of the eight relay events at the meet. Individuals winning for Lancaster in the meet were:
Katherine Kirkland – girls 7-8, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly
Violet Fleming – girls 9-10, 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard butterfly
Dylan Caenepeel – boys 9-10, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly
Anna Peterson – girls 9-10, 25-yard freestyle
Miller Abraham – girls 6 and under, 25-yard backstroke
Parker Hamilton – boys 6 and under, 25-yard backstroke
Ava Hebert – girls 7-8, 25-yard backstroke
Ben Farnum – boys 7-8, 25-yard backstroke
Case Christman – boys 9-10, 25-yard backstroke
Lily Shehane – girls 7-8, 25-yard breaststroke
Anna Peterson – girls 9-10, 25-yard breaststroke
Kash Kirkland – boys 9-10, 25-yard breaststroke
Jake Tannehill – boys 7-8, 25-yard butterfly
Caden Hensley – girls 13-14, 50-yard butterfly
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.