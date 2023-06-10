INDIAN LAND — The Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce will host its Spring Job Fair from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 238 Fort Mill Highway (S.C. 160), Indian Land.
Individuals seeking employment in and around the Indian Land and Lancaster area are encouraged to attend. All are welcome.
“It is so fulfilling to witness connections being made, onsite interviews and learning of perfect matches at every job fair we host,” said chamber public relations coordinator Allison Rose. “This is a community event I am proud to be a part of.”
Employers from various fields, including health care, hotel, food service, manufacturing, law enforcement, government, administrative and more will be at the fair.
Some of the diverse positions available include certified teachers, horticulture supervisors, registered nurse, certified nursing assistants, spa attendant, bistro attendant, home care aide, right-of-way foreman, utility workers, front-desk reception, housekeeping and many more.
Candidates are encouraged to bring copies of their resume, if available, and be prepared for on-site interviews.