A Lancaster man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another Lancaster man last month.
Derrick Thomas Brown, 35, was arrested Monday, May 15, for the April 6 homicide of Timothy Scott Barbee, 51, on North Hughes Street.
Barbee had been shot multiple times and was taken to MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center, where he died. A dog was also shot and killed at the home.
Brown is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, malicious injury to animals, burglary first degree, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Brown was taken into custody in Kershaw County by S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster County Multi-Jurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force, according to a Lancaster Police Department release.
"The Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force worked hard to solve this case," said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.
"Lots of things broke loose yesterday (May 15), and investigators located an important witness in Spartanburg County. That witness led them to Florence County, where a search was conducted, and from there to Kershaw County, where Brown was found and arrested. Finally, a residence in Kershaw was searched last night," Faile said.
“This was really great work by the members of the Violent Crimes Task Force,” Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper said. “We appreciate them working with our investigators to quickly resolve this homicide and make an arrest to clear the case. Our community is fortunate to have this strong working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department."
The release said Brown was seen by a Municipal Court judge Tuesday, May 16, and was denied bond.
“The State Law Enforcement Division, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office were all instrumental in assisting us in gathering evidence and getting Brown into jail for crimes committed during this particularly violent offense,” Faile said. “I’m very proud of all the hard work the Task Force put into this investigation and the partnerships we have with the Police Department and all the other agencies who helped us.”
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Multijurisdictional Task Force at 803-283-3388. The public can also submit a tip about a crime at www.p3tips.com/983, or by downloading the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips can be made anonymously.