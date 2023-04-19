Brandon Dockery of Gastonia, N.C., dominated the Blue Ridge Outlaw Late Model main event to win at Lancaster Motor Speedway last week.
Dockery was one of seven race winners at the local races Saturday, April 15.
Top 5: Dockery, Nathan Walker, Timbo Mangum, Scott Shirey and Colton Stanley
In the Cauthen Motors Renegade main event, Brent Hodges cruised to victory lane.
Top 5: Hodges, Andrew Baker, Jason Gulledge, James Marion and Travis Greene Sr.
This was a show as the Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock race had the crowd on their feet. There were numerous leaders throughout the race, with Jeff Wallace, Rocky Phillips, Joseph McWatters and Brent McAteer all leading the race at times.
In the last lap, McWatters was in the lead in turns one and two, but ran over the cushion and went high, allowing McAteer to overtake him to pick up the win.
Top 5: McAteer, McWatters, Wallace, Phillips and Chris Almond
Benji Knight started the field dead last and came up through the field in a few laps. He battled Dwayne Ray for a few laps, but once Knight passed Ray for the lead, he set sail to pick up his fourth win in a row.
Top 5: Knight, Ray, Shane Vaughn, Ayden Massey and Stacey Johnson
In the Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman main event, Kade Langley held off a hard-charging Jacob Catoe throughout the race.
Top 5: Langley, Catoe, Justin Fite, Averie Baker and Travis Greene Jr.
In the SEHA Hornets main event, Brad McManus held off the “Dominator” Dan Benson for most of the race to pick up the win.
Top 5: McManus, Brian Barfield, Benson, Joseph Beam and Tyler Knight
The Crown Vics division made its debut at Lancaster with an exciting race. Shorty Lacey had to hold off TJ Slack for most of the race until Slack had a flat tire. Lacey then cruised to victory lane.
Top 5: Lacey, Larry Green, Slack, Hank Husler and Doug Hawkins