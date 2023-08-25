Jessie Williams Jr. died on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
He was the son of the late Jessie Williams Sr. and Parrie Barrier Williams. He retired from Thomas & Betts.
Survivors are one daughter, April Williams of Lancaster; three brothers, James Williams of Lancaster and David Williams and Rothell Williams, both of Charlotte, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, with the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen officiating, and burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing was held 1-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at McMullen Funeral Home.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.