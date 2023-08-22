LANCASTER — Mrs. Mary Ann Nix Robinson, 73, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at her home.
She was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of the late Stella Nix. Mrs. Robinson was an active attendee of Hopewell United Methodist Church while she was in good health. She was a career nurse at Springs Memorial Hospital before retiring. Mrs. Robinson enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Robinson will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Frankie Melton officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by her husband, Johnny H. Robinson Jr. of Lancaster; a son, Jay Robinson of Lancaster; and a brother, Jesse Knight.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Nix, and step-father, Newton Nix.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Robinson.