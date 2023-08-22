LANCASTER — Mrs. Mary Ann Nix Robinson, 73, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at her home.

She was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Monroe, N.C., a daughter of the late Stella Nix. Mrs. Robinson was an active attendee of Hopewell United Methodist Church while she was in good health. She was a career nurse at Springs Memorial Hospital before retiring. Mrs. Robinson enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.