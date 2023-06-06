MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Benjamin Lenoir White, 95, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of Lancaster, died Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Ben was born on June 29, 1927, to the late S. Lenoir White and Nelle Celeste Long Hilton White. He was one of 13 siblings. Ben grew up in Burke County and served in the U.S. military during World War II and the Korean War. He married his wife of 68 years, Kathryn, in 1954, and they had three children. After retiring as Lancaster County's business manager, Ben enjoyed playing golf and serving his church community at Covenant Baptist in Lancaster.