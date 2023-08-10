The Lancaster County Council of the Arts and EMK Music invite you to join them for August Beginnings, a classical music concert Aug. 20 at Osceola United Methodist Church.
Accomplished musician Erin Moon-Kelly, along with special guests Dr. Connor Austell, Troy Dunbar, Eric Grace and Lisa Knox, will perform a mixed chamber music concert, featuring works from the late Baroque to Broadway, providing something for everyone of all ages.
Admission is free and the LCCA will gladly accept donations.
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Osceola United Methodist Church, 6575 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land.
About EMK Music
An all-encompassing professional music service company, EMK Music provides custom concerts, private and group lessons, music clinics and artist residencies, among other music performance and music education services.
Clients include the Marvin Ridge Middle School and Marvin Ridge High School Band Boosters, the S.C. Band Directors’ Association and First United Methodist Church, along with a multitude of local schools and associations.
Students enrolled with EMK Music have participated and won chairs in NCBDA-sponsored events, such as the Solo and Ensemble Festival, the Union County Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Union All County Band.
About LCCAThe mission of Lancaster County Council of the Art is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture and economic vitality through education, advocacy and collaboration.
Since its inception in 1977, the LCCA is known for the annual Art & Soul Gala, Paws on Parade, Ladies Afternoon Tea, “The Nutcracker” ballet, arts and sciences summer camps for children, downtown art crawls, gallery exhibits and competitions, among other programs.
It is proud to be Kennedy Center Partners with the Lancaster County School District and the city of Lancaster, which ensures an annual plan to offer meaningful cultural opportunities for all students and arts integration methods for teachers.