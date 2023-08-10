LANNWS-08-12-23 EMK CONCERT PREVIEW

Erin Moon-Kelly, front row center, and other performers at the April concert hosted by the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.

 LCCA

The Lancaster County Council of the Arts and EMK Music invite you to join them for August Beginnings, a classical music concert Aug. 20 at Osceola United Methodist Church.

Accomplished musician Erin Moon-Kelly, along with special guests Dr. Connor Austell, Troy Dunbar, Eric Grace and Lisa Knox, will perform a mixed chamber music concert, featuring works from the late Baroque to Broadway, providing something for everyone of all ages.