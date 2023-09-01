Working at the car wash paid off for three area students, who have received academic scholarships from Autobell. They include Jonathan Parker, Connor Morneau and Karsten Kil.

Parker, who works at the Fort Mill Autobell, received $3,000. He is attending Anderson University as a biochemistry major pursuing medical school.

“My time at Autobell helped reinforce values that I now seek to implement in my day-to-day life, the most important of which may be relationships,” Parker said. “It started with our team working and growing together to yield a wonderful product and extended to forming relationships with regular customers that brought so much joy. I used that mindset to form a strong community at school.

“The Autobell scholarship will allow me to further my academic career in unique areas of research that will not only help me stand out when applying to medical school, but also help the scientific community.”

Morneau and Kill both work at the Indian Land Autobell.

Morneau, who received a $2,250 scholarship, is a sophomore studying pre-business/information science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Kil, who received a $500 scholarship, is a sophomore accounting major in the honors program at the College of Charleston.

"The Autobell Scholarship Program is an excellent opportunity for our team members. It shows we care about their future and recognizes the hard work they put in," said Katie Sens, Autobell human resources director.

"We know by building teamwork and customer service skills at work, they have a great starting point for a successful future wherever they go, and this scholarship will help them achieve their dreams," Sens said. "We're very excited to reward our team members for their efforts and will continue to support them as they strive toward academic and career goals.”