Browse the more than 85 vendors – a festival record-high number – along Main and West Gay streets from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for handcrafted and unique items, as well as a variety of gifts, services and nonprofit and business information, or visit downtown businesses.
More than 20 food vendors will line East Dunlap Street with tasty treats you do not want to miss. They will offer all kinds of festival fare, from Greek and Mediterranean cuisine, grilled and barbecue chicken to sweet treats galore, with funnel cakes, snowballs, cookies and mini-doughnuts. Or stop by one of Lancaster’s downtown restaurants and cafes for lunch or dinner.