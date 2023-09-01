LaBruce Timothy “Tim” Roberts, 49, of Lancaster, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, from injuries received from an auto accident.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Dorothy McManus Boone and the late LaBruce Wayne Roberts. He was employed at ATI Specialty Materials in Richburg.
Surviving is his wife, Barbara Compton Roberts; mother, Dorothy M. Boone; sister, Candy R. Robinson (Mike).
Graveside service was held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery, Kershaw.
Memorials in memory of Tim may be made to House of Pearls, P.O. Box 516, Monroe, NC 28111.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.