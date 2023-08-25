We have all heard the saying: “A picture is worth a thousand words.” In accordance with that, I should show the picture and limit my words.
But I cannot do that. I do not have the picture.
The picture I refer to was on page A2 of the Aug. 9 issue of The Lancaster News. It was not a large picture, nor was it a good picture. It was a dark and dreary picture that could have easily been overlooked. It appeared to be an abandoned farmhouse nestled among towering trees surrounded by what I perceived to be acres of open space.
Its caption stated: “Lancaster County School District closed the deal Aug. 3 to buy 38 acres of land for a new elementary school along Harrisburg Road in Indian Land.” It accompanied the front-page, leading news story, “LCSD looks to buy 103 acres in Panhandle.”
“Any school is necessary to help relieve Indian Land’s rising student population,” as quoted by Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps. And he described this rustic, secluded setting as a “perfect location for all the growth.” He also pointed out that another new Indian Land High School will soon be needed to prevent overcrowding there.
Yes, the population in Indian Land keeps rising, and we have to keep building in order to accommodate this insensible invasion. Or is it that we keep allowing building, which attracts this swarming overspread?
Lancaster County has to provide services to maintain this growth: fire and police protection, roads and infrastructure, while raising taxes and diminishing local character and cultural history. More poured concrete means less green pastures and reeks of more annoying appeasement to come.
If one would care to ponder what may lie behind the weathered door of that farmhouse, as well as what lies beyond it, one may conjure up images that are not as pleasant as happy children in another brand new elementary school. “However, the funds to build that new school would have to come from a bond referendum, which is slated for a vote March 26,” as the news story stated.
In looking beyond the transformation of this newly acquired land to its proposed future needs, some — such as I — may see images of the destruction of wildlife habitats, traffic congestion, higher levels of pollution, loss of green spaces and magnificent trees, and the overall reduction of the quality of life for rural dwellers. All of which has been going on for much too long.
It was also reported that “several new housing developments are under construction surrounding the land.”
Really!
With the rising population, the rapid expansion of houses and shopping centers and massive schools spread out over pastoral land, we are losing the charming naturalness of our region’s unpretentious beauty.
That which is devastated by unrestricted growth, destruction of countryside, poor planning and shortsightedness will never be restored. Cornerstone fixtures in communities for generations become disposable like the abandoned, dreary farmhouse. When the protection of our beloved, natural countryside becomes secondary in importance to urban sprawl, we are poorer indeed, despite what capital gain we may harvest from our diminished serenity.
Thank God for those who are making responsible and laudable decisions that will preserve the natural serenity of our age-worn and long-loved rural countryside. We need it not only for our own comforting connection to nature, but also for the pleasure and gratification we can proudly leave future generations.
The Craig Farm Historic Preservation Foundation has been established and much of the property will be protected from development, as reported by Mandy Catoe in the weekend edition of The Lancaster News on June 24-25.
And the partnership of the Nisbet family, the Catawba Nation, S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism and the Open Space Institute and others who have “coalesced to acquire, protect and create a plan for the property’s public use, including the first step toward establishing a new state park here honoring the Catawba Nation and protecting its clay pits,” is exciting news as cited from The Lancaster News of July 19.
Plus, we must all be proud and thankful for the Katawba Valley Land Trust, founded by conservationist Lindsay Pettus, which “was created to protect the natural resources, cultural resources, open lands, water and vistas of aesthetic value in the Catawba River Valley,” as quoted from Dr. Michelle Evans, KVLT executive director, in the same issue of the newspaper.
Growth may be necessary. Yet, it is smart growth that strives to preserve and protect the value of that which, once ravished, can never be redeemed.