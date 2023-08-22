Rudolph McIlwain Jr., 59, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
A son of Rudolph McIlwain Sr. and the late Beatrice Cunningham McIlwain, he was born Oct. 4, 1963, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include his father of Heath Springs; brothers, Randolph Gainey and Randy McIlwain of Lancaster; sisters, Doris Bowe of Charlotte, Magaline Hollingsworth of Atlanta, Ga., Sandra Paige of Rock Hill; life companion, Delia Twitty of Heath Springs.