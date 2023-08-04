LANCASTER — Mrs. Margie Suggs McManus, 81, of Lancaster, widow of James McManus, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Prisma Health Richland.

She was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Willie Suggs and Nettie E. Knight Suggs. Mrs. McManus was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. She loved doing crafts and crochet. Mrs. McManus was a great baker. She was an amazing mother and grandmother.