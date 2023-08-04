LANCASTER — Mrs. Margie Suggs McManus, 81, of Lancaster, widow of James McManus, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Prisma Health Richland.
She was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Willie Suggs and Nettie E. Knight Suggs. Mrs. McManus was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. She loved doing crafts and crochet. Mrs. McManus was a great baker. She was an amazing mother and grandmother.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. McManus was held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church with the Rev. Jessie Adams officiating.
Mrs. McManus is survived by a son, James A. McManus Jr. of Lancaster; a brother, Truman Knight and his wife, Donna, of Lancaster; a sister, Sadie Sledge of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Amber Phillips and her husband, Kipp; and two great-grandchildren, Ryker Phillips and Luca Phillips.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie M. Eudy; a brother, Dennis Knight; a grandson, Chad James; and a brother-in-law, Prentis Sledge.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. McManus.