LANNWS-05-20-23 YOUTH TRAFFIC SAFETY

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, along with the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), are focusing on teen driving during National Youth Traffic Safety Month in May.

The privilege of obtaining a driver’s license is a rite of passage for most young folks. We can remember taking the written test, the driving test, and getting a restricted license. Having those restrictions lifted at 17 was probably the most liberating event of our young lives. However, with that license comes great responsibility on the part of the young drivers and their parents. Teens need to learn the rules of the road and obey them, and parents need to reinforce those rules, set their own limits, and be an example for their teen drivers.

