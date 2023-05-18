The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, along with the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), are focusing on teen driving during National Youth Traffic Safety Month in May.
The privilege of obtaining a driver’s license is a rite of passage for most young folks. We can remember taking the written test, the driving test, and getting a restricted license. Having those restrictions lifted at 17 was probably the most liberating event of our young lives. However, with that license comes great responsibility on the part of the young drivers and their parents. Teens need to learn the rules of the road and obey them, and parents need to reinforce those rules, set their own limits, and be an example for their teen drivers.
“Our children, whatever age, are the most precious things in our lives,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The older they get, the more independent they become, and we worry about them when they’re out and about. No parent should experience the nightmare of a call in the wee hours of the morning letting us know our child has been seriously hurt or killed in a car crash. There are lots of things we can do to ensure that call never comes. Set the example, start talking to your children about safe driving early, and follow these common sense rules of safe driving.”
Distracted driving by teens causes crashes. According to NHTSA, dialing while driving increases a teen’s risk of a wreck by six times, and texting while driving increases that risk by 23 times. Other distractions include eating, drinking, putting on makeup, manipulating the car stereo, and just talking with passengers. Reading or sending a text message on any electronic device while driving is also illegal in South Carolina. Parents should discuss these distractions with their children, set rules about them, and enforce the rules.
The presence of teen passengers in a car driven by a teen also increases the risk of a crash. According to NHTSA, the incidence of risky behaviors by teen drivers increases two-and-a-half times with one teenage passenger and three times with two or more teenage passengers. The risk of a fatal crash increases in direct relation to the number of teenage passengers. In South Carolina, a teen with a restricted license cannot have more than two passengers under 21 unless a licensed driver over 21 is also in the car. Exceptions are family members and students being transported to or from school. Parents should set limits on young passengers to reduce distractions and the risk of a crash.
Speeding by teen drivers is deadly. In 2020, speeding by drivers 15-18 was a factor in 31% of fatal collisions. Teens should obey speed limits and adjust their speed downward when weather, road or traffic conditions dictate a slower speed. Parents should talk to their teens about the tragic consequences of high-speed crashes and delay buying new drivers a car of their own. Research by the Governors Highway Safety Association shows that teens are less likely to speed in the family car than their own car. And the temptation to push the limits is great if the teen’s car is a high-performance sports car.
Drinking alcohol is illegal by anyone under 21, and alcohol- and drug-impaired driving ruins lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that teens are more likely than any other age group to die in alcohol-related collisions. In 2020, 19% of drivers ages 15 to 18 involved in fatal wrecks had been drinking. Parents should monitor their teens’ behavior and look for signs of drinking. Parents should not make alcohol available to their children. Parents should also discuss with their teens the danger of getting into a car with a driver who has been drinking or using drugs.
Seatbelts save lives. Buckling up should be the first thing we do when we get into a car. Seat belts are also required by South Carolina law. Tragically, 52% of teen drivers killed in crashes in 2020 were not wearing seat belts, according to NHTSA. Parents should insist their teen drivers wear seat belts all the time.
Lots of us, including teens, don’t get enough sleep. Teens juggle school, homework, athletics, other extracurricular activities and work, and quality sleep time suffers. Drowsy driving is dangerous. According to NHTSA, 633 people died in 2020 in drowsy-driving wrecks. If you’re sleepy behind the wheel, you’re not fully aware of your driving and your reaction time and decision-making abilities are impaired. Nighttime driving and driving on rural roads by drowsy drivers are particularly dangerous. Parents should help their teens plan their schedules and ensure they are getting enough quality sleep.
Parents should discuss all these driving issues with their children and should begin these conversations long before it’s time for their children to get behind the wheel.
More importantly, parents should set the standard for their children by following all these rules themselves. Our children are watching us constantly. It rings hollow to tell our children not to do it if they see us doing it all the time.