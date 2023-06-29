Jaycie Martin, 9, was crowned the USA National Miss South Carolina Princess 2023. The pageant was held in September in Spartanburg.
Next week, she will compete in the USA National Miss Pageant, set for July 4-8, in Hollywood, Fla.
“I was excited when I won and I felt surprised, too,” said Jaycie, the daughter of Jessica Steen and James Martin. She is a rising fourth-grader at North Elementary School.
This is Jaycie’s third pageant experience. She learned of the pageant through Laura Patterson, mother of last year’s winner, Elliot Patterson. Jaycie said her favorite part of the actual pageant experience was meeting new friends, and she looks forward to making even more friends at the national level.
“I have been impressed by this particular pageant system and the fact that their value system aligned with our family values,” Jessica Steen said. “When she won the South Carolina pageant, she had to meet certain requirements in order to compete in the national competition.”
The USA National Miss (UNM) is an award-winning national pageant organization that is part girls’ empowerment and part pageant. The pageant crown is based on Colossians 3:12 and has five points, which represent qualities the Bible says we should strive for – compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. The pageant’s tagline is “Positively Empowered” and its national platform is called INSPIRE, which encompasses three areas – Inspire Compassion, Inspire Kindness and Inspire Earth.
The kindness requirement led Jaycie to read books to children at various daycare centers in Lancaster and make friendship bracelets for children who need encouragement, whom she finds through friends’ suggestions.
She did beach cleanup with her dad, James, to complete the Earth requirement.
Jaycie created a Baby Shower in a Box project to complete the Compassion requirement. The project collects goodies for a mom-to-be or new mom and her baby. It includes various baby items, as well as surprises for the mom. This is an ongoing project that she is passionate about. Jaycie started this project for a special reason.
“When my mom was pregnant with my baby sister, my sister’s dad passed away and that made my mom very sad,” she said.
If you would like to help Jaycie with this project, she and her mother have created a website, BabyShowerInABoxProject.com, to assist with donations or to host a packing party.