Nannie Elaine Waters Plyler, 76, of Lancaster, died Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Born in Camden, she was a daughter of the late Lafayette M. Waters Jr. and Nannie Stroud Waters.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Wheeler Plyler; daughter, Charlene Renee Starnes (Brandon); grandchildren, Cory Michael Rowell and Haleigh Alexis Rowell (Andrew); great-granddaughter, Briar Kori Chapman; and former son-in-law, Eric Kelly Rowell.
Graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Kershaw City Cemetery, with burial in the cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Parkinson’s Foundation Carolinas Chapter, Donor Services, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.