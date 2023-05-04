As you may know, hunger is a major issue affecting millions of families and individuals across the United States. In fact, one in eight Americans struggle with hunger, including children and seniors, and this number has only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why I am reaching out to you today to invite you to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which is taking place May 13. This is a nationwide event that is organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers and is the largest single-day food drive in the country.