Revival: 6:30 p.m. April 16-19 at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster. Guest speaker is the Rev. Shu’ Kur Francis, with special music each night. Everyone is welcome. For details, call 803-286-4999.

Benefit concert: Faith Presbyterian Church, 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, will host a concert at 2:30 p.m. April 23 in the church sanctuary. The concert will feature Carol and Ken Edmonds and a brass quintet. This concert will benefit the building fund at Faith Presbyterian Church. A variety of music will be presented, and a reception will follow. All are welcome.

