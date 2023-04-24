Revival: 6:30 p.m. April 16-19 at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster. Guest speaker is the Rev. Shu’ Kur Francis, with special music each night. Everyone is welcome. For details, call 803-286-4999.
Benefit concert: Faith Presbyterian Church, 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, will host a concert at 2:30 p.m. April 23 in the church sanctuary. The concert will feature Carol and Ken Edmonds and a brass quintet. This concert will benefit the building fund at Faith Presbyterian Church. A variety of music will be presented, and a reception will follow. All are welcome.
100th Anniversary Homecoming: 10:30 a.m. April 23 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 4357 Kershaw Camden Highway, Heath Springs. There will be music by King’s Cause and Dr. Jairy C. Hunter Jr. will speak. There will be a catered meal following the service. For details, contact Jean Bair at 803-273-9389 or bairj1946@gmail.com.
One Race One Blood: A night with Ken Ham, founder of The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, at 6 p.m. April 27 at Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster. Presented by Nutramax Laboratories. Limited spots available. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/one-race-one-blood-with-ken-ham-tickets-525708366877. Attendees will be entered to win a trip to The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum.
Yard sale: 8 a.m. April 29 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 508 N. French St., Lancaster. For details, call 803-285-6744.
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29 at New Hope Baptist Church, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster. Free gently-used and new clothing for girls and ladies in all sizes. Large selection of tops, pants, skirts, dresses, jeans and jackets. Come early for best selection.
• 9-11 a.m. May 6 at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, 133 S. Potter Road, Lancaster. Free clothing and shoes, sizes birth to adult, as well as some household items. For details, call 803-283-8377.
Yard sale: 7 a.m.-noon May 6 at Church of the Good Shepherd UMC, 1005 University Drive, Lancaster. Proceeds will benefit the Men’s Club. Over 60 spaces on concrete with table, $12 per space. Drinks and breakfast items will be sold. For details, call 803-804-3716.
Moriah Baptist Association Concert of Prayer 2: 7 p.m. May 7 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1144 Riverside Road, Lancaster. Everyone is welcome to come pray for revival. For details, call 803-283-8409.
Indoor yard sale: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20 at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, 2253 Pond Court, Lancaster. There will be over 30 different sellers. For details, call 803-416-6200.
Chinese auction: 1-3 p.m. May 27 at Richburg Fire Department, 2748 State Road 35, Chester. Ticket drop is 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 a pack; $20 for five packs. Sponsored by the Men’s Ministry at Mount Moriah AME Zion Church. For details, call Larry Mumford at 803-789-5163.
Ballroom dancing: 8 p.m. Fridays at First Presbyterian Church, 700 N. Main St., Lancaster. Everyone is invited. For details, call 919-896-5850.
Freedom Christian 2023 Summer Camp: Trinity Baptist Church, 1519 Steele Hill Road, Van Wyck, will offer summer camp for ages 2-12. The Bible-based camp with weekly theme-based activities will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays June 5-Aug. 11. Registration fee is $25, with weekly fee of $85. Camp details available at https://www.tbcil.com/summercamp2023, or call 803-313-9357.
Victory Sports Camps: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10-14 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1841 Rocky River Road, Lancaster. Open to children in first-sixth grade. Campers will learn about baseball/softball, football, soccer, basketball or cheerleading and volleyball. After lunch, there will be games, Bible stories and other activities. Camp costs $25 per person, with scholarships available. Call Brad Kirkley at 704-361-4815 or Caitlin Rollings at 803-804-4320 for details.
Religion sounds exhibit: “Sounds of Religion,” a free Smithsonian poster exhibit that explores how rituals and gatherings of religious communities create a complex soundtrack of religions, will be on exhibit through March 31, 2024, at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster.
Bible college enrollment: Kingdom of God Church International, 1276 Old Landsford Road, Lancaster, is now enrolling students for its Kingdom Builder’s Bible Institute. For details, call 803-285-9192.
Free Little Food Pantry: Faith Presbyterian Church has a Little Food Pantry in its parking lot at 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. The free pantry offers non-perishable basics, including pasta, canned meat and vegetables, cereal, powdered milk, baked beans, etc. Please take only what you need, so there is food for others.
After-school program: Kingdom of God Church International, 1276 Old Landsford Road, Lancaster, is now registering, with limited pick-up available. For details, call 803-285-9192.
GriefShare: Grief recovery seminar and support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 211 Marvin Road, Indian Land. Child care is not provided. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. For details, call Chris Powell at 803-288-7164.