LANCASTER — Mrs. Eleanor Harper Pettit-Brouwer, 91, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Lancaster Grove.

She was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Reece Odell Harper and Margaret Kirk Harper. Mrs. Pettit-Brouwer was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster. She graduated from the University of South Carolina and Limestone College and retired from Spring Industries. She enjoyed her family, traveling, working in her garden and cooking for her family and friends.