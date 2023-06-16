LANCASTER — Mrs. Eleanor Harper Pettit-Brouwer, 91, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Lancaster Grove.
She was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Reece Odell Harper and Margaret Kirk Harper. Mrs. Pettit-Brouwer was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster. She graduated from the University of South Carolina and Limestone College and retired from Spring Industries. She enjoyed her family, traveling, working in her garden and cooking for her family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Pettit-Brouwer will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Neal Woods officiating.
Mrs. Pettit-Brouwer is survived by her husband, Donald “Don” P. Brouwer; three sons, Adrian Pettit and his wife Denise, Steve Pettit and his wife Tammy, Bryan Pettit and his wife Lisa; a daughter, Pam Pettit Vaughn and her husband Randy, all of Lancaster; four stepsons, Greg Brouwer of Michigan, Jeff Brouwer and his wife Christine of Charlotte, Dennis Brouwer of Charleston; two stepdaughters, Jan Young of Michigan and Judith Blake of Columbia; a sister, Connie Parker-Gatti and her husband Dave of Cayce; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jon Ray Harper and Maurice Harper; one granddaughter, Mary Olivia Pettit; two stepsons, Brian Brouwer and Walt Young.
The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Pettit-Brouwer.