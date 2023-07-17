The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce is hosting “She Means Business: An Evening Banquet with Lt. Governor Pamela Evette,” presented by MUSC Health Lancaster.
The event, which honors women in business, will take place Thursday, Aug. 10, at Catawba Falls Events Center, 4223 Cedar Creek Road, Lancaster. The chamber extends a warm welcome to both men and women for this event.
Evette of Travelers Rest, was elected as the 93rd lieutenant governor of South Carolina on Nov. 6, 2018. Prior to her election as the state’s first female lieutenant governor, Evette founded Quality Business Solutions Inc. (QBS), a payroll, human resources and benefits services firm headquartered in Travelers Rest. Under her leadership as president and CEO, QBS grew exponentially, going from a start-up to one of the nation’s fastest growing small businesses. QBS has been repeatedly honored among the fastest growing and best places to work in South Carolina.
“The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce is honored to host ‘She Means Business: An Evening Banquet with Lt. Governor Pamela Evette,’” said Will Hutchins, chair of the chamber Board of Directors. “Lt. Gov. Evette’s success and leadership in both the business world and state government are a perfect fit as the chamber honors women in business.”
“We are excited for this opportunity to welcome Lt. Gov. Evette to Lancaster as we honor the incredible women who are helping to drive our thriving economy. She understands the challenges and rewards of running a business, and we look forward to hearing her perspectives,” said Stefanie Stacks, the chamber board’s chair-elect.
“We can think of no one better qualified to help the Chamber honor women in business, both state-wide and right here in Lancaster County,” said Chamber President and CEO John McCain. “Women are key leaders and influencers in every business sector in our county – manufacturing, financial, health care, retail, education, corporate headquarters, construction and the nonprofit community, just to name a few. We are honored to host Lt. Gov. Evette for this special event.”
The evening will include a social hour, dinner and remarks by Evette beginning at 5:30 p.m. The chamber is expecting about 200 guests at this event.