Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will be the guest speaker at the chamber's “She Means Business" banquet Aug. 10.

The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce is hosting “She Means Business: An Evening Banquet with Lt. Governor Pamela Evette,” presented by MUSC Health Lancaster.

The event, which honors women in business, will take place Thursday, Aug. 10, at Catawba Falls Events Center, 4223 Cedar Creek Road, Lancaster. The chamber extends a warm welcome to both men and women for this event.