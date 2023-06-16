We recently passed the 79th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, and it made me stop and consider the price of freedom. Over 6,600 of our men were killed that day. The Allies, in total, suffered about 10,000 casualties during the first 24 hours of the invasion.
We ought to never forget the sacrifices of our soldiers, and be forever grateful toward our veterans.
To any veteran reading this, no matter when you served, thank you for stepping up for our nation! My family is living in freedom today because of you. My grandparents fled from a Communist nation during the 1980s for America, and we shall forever hold our freedoms here dear, and never forget the price to gain freedom. Thank you for your service!
To fellow Americans reading this, please stay vigilant and guard the freedoms we’ve been so blessed with. Freedom is hard to gain, but so easy to lose. And we might not lose our freedoms overnight, but they can be and often are slowly eroded away, until we’re left with nothing but bondage.
We’re quickly approaching the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, which led to us becoming established as a beacon of hope in the world. The question is, will we remain as a pillar of freedom, or crumble and fall to tyranny?