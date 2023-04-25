OneBlood drives:
• April 27, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Lancaster County School District Career Center, 625 Normandy Road, Lancaster
• April 30, 9-11 a.m., Starbucks, 7716 Charlotte Highway, Suite 100, Indian Land
• April 30, noon-5 p.m., Walmart, 10048 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land
• May 3, 10 a.m.-noon, Harris Teeter, 6271 Carolina Commons Drive, Indian Land
• May 3, 1-6 p.m., YMCA, 2816 WorldReach Drive, Indian Land
• May 7, 1-6 p.m., RedStone 14, 9650 RedStone Drive, Indian Land
• May 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster
• May 14, noon-6 p.m., Lore Brewing Co., 1218 Rosemont Drive, Indian Land
• May 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., CrossRidge Center/INSP, 2001 Parkway Drive, Indian Land
To make an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org or call 888-9-DONATE (936-6283).
Lancaster’s Got Talent: Apply by April 28 to take part in the show at 7 p.m. May 18 at USCL’s Bundy Auditorium. The competition will include singing, music, dancing and a few surprises presented by Lancaster’s most talented individuals ages 5 to senior citizens. First- and second-place winners in each category will receive cash awards. Applications to perform are available through area teachers and schools, dance studios and online at www. goodsamaritanscholarshiplcsc.org. There is a $10 application fee. Tickets to the show are $5 for students, $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, available at the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, 453 Colonial Ave., Lancaster, and at the door. Proceeds benefit the local Good Samaritan Scholarship Foundation.
Ag+Art Tour seeks artisans: The S.C. Ag+Art Tour is seeking artisans to participate in the the state’s free farm tour from May through June. Lancaster County’s tour is May 13-14. Interested artisans can visit agandarttour.com/for-artisans to learn more and apply by 5 p.m. April 28. For local details, contact Amber Donnelley at yardegraph@gmail.com.
April Lunch and Learn: Dr. Patrick Lawrence will dive deep into notorious obscenity debates in “Obscene Gestures,” at noon April 28 at USCL’s Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster. To attend via Zoom, register via the link on the NASC Facebook page. For details, call 803-313-7172 or email usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu.
Bingo: 6:30 p.m. April 28 at Van Wyck Community Center. 5036 Old Hickory Road, Van Wyck.
American Red Cross blood drives:
• April 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowe’s, 181 Fort Mill Highway, Indian Land
• May 4, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Lancaster County Natural Gas. 1010 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster
• May 13, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Islamic Center of South Charlotte, 1048 Gant Road, Indian Land
• May 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowe’s, 181 Fort Mill Highway, Indian Land
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
VW community cleanup: 9 a.m. April 29, meet at the Van Wyck Community Center, 5036 Old Hickory Road, Van Wyck. Gloves, bags, safety vests and trash grabber sticks will be provided. Breakfast sandwiches and drinks will be provided. Town residents may also drop off appliances, furniture, tires, electronics and mattresses at the community center that day.
Maurice Williams tribute: A free program honoring the Lancaster-born singer, who hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1960, will be at 10 a.m. April 29 at the Lancaster County Community Center, 508 E. Meeting St., Lancaster. Lebo Blackmon & the Soul Revivers will perform Williams’ songs at the event. For details, call 980-202-0507.
Chamber concert: Chamber Music for All String Quartet will perform the music of Turina, Janacek and Mendelssohn at 3 p.m. April 30 at the Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St, Lancaster. The ensemble includes violinists Calin Lupanu and Monica Boboc, violist Benjamin Geller and cellist Allison Drenkow. Tickets available online at www.lcshp.org for $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
Miles for Moms Fun Run and 5K: 8 a.m. May 13 at the Springdale Recreation Complex track, 260 S. Plantation Road, Lancaster. Walk or run, and bring the stroller and kids, too. Hosted by Lancaster County Parks and Recreation. Registration fee is $15. Register before May 1 to receive a T-shirt at https://bit.ly//milesformoms.
Line dance classes: Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster, will hold free line dance classes at 6 p.m. the first Monday of each month through May. For details, call 803-285-1502.
Conversation at CAC: Architect Jimmy Wilhide will present a free talk on “Historical Preservation for Downtown Revitalization” at noon May 3 at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. No registration required.
Red Rose Photo Contest: Submit your best photo that showcases Lancaster County’s past, present or future through architecture by May 5 to be exhibited at the Red Rose Festival on May 20, and to possibly win prizes ranging from $50 to $150. No entry fee. Enter at artslancaster.com.
Spring movie night: “Encanto” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Van Wyck Community Center. 5036 Old Hickory Road, Van Wyck. Free movie, with snacks and refreshments. Bring chairs or a blanket to sit on. Movie will be canceled if it rains.
Cultivating CommUnity: The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nutramax Laboratories will host a free community engagement event 6-7 p.m. May 11 at Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster. Come speak with law enforcement officers and local leaders in an open setting about your vision and needs in the community.
Red Rose Festival: May 18-21 in downtown Lancaster. Kicks off at 7 p.m. May 18 with the Lancaster’s Got Talent show at USCL’s Bundy Auditorium, followed by live music and food trucks 5-10 p.m. May 19 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May 20, along with a car show, pet contest, photo contest, bazaar, fireworks and more. The festival will wind up at 3 p.m. May 21 with a Charlotte Symphony string quartet concert at the Cultural Arts Center.
Spring Art and Craft Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20 at the Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster.Shop for pottery, jewelry, baskets, beadwork and unique creations by regional Native American artists. Held in conjunction with the Red Rose Festival, this event is free and open to the public.
Tablescapes ‘23: The Van Wyck Woman’s Club’s Tablescapes ‘23 event is 2-5 p.m. May 20 at Van Wyck Presbyterian Church, 5140 Old Hickory Road, Van Wyck. More than 20 tables will be on display, with refreshments available. Tickets are $10 each in advance or at the door. Call 803-289-9459 for details.
Sunday Afternoon Tea: 3 p.m. May 21 in the Arnold Room at USC Lancaster’s Bradley Building, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. Enjoy a cocktail, sandwiches, desserts and tea, along with a silent auction, raffle prizes, entertainment and goodies for all. Wear your best hat, gloves and accessories — historic or contemporary. Hosted by Lancaster County Council of the Arts. Tickets are $25 for members, $30 for non-members, $250 for reserved table for eight, available at www.artslancaster.com. For details, call 803-285-7451.
LCPR summer camp: Registration is open for Lancaster County Parks and Recreation summer day camps at all four county recreation centers. Weekday (6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.) camps are for children in 5-year-old kindergarten through fifth grade. Fees are $95 per week, with a $25 registration fee. For details, click on programs under the Parks and the Recreation Department on the county website, www.mylancastersc.org.
Memorial Day program: Lancaster County will hold its Memorial Day program at 3 p.m. May 28 at Lancaster Memorial Park, 1389 Memorial Park Road, Lancaster.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Springdell Baptist Church, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster, in the family life center. Nutrition, exercise and healthy living are featured to encourage one another. Visitors are welcome.
Edgewater Charity Car Show: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10 at Edgewater Golf Club, 2380 Catawba Ridge Blvd., Lancaster. The show, sponsored by True Homes and the Edgewater community, will benefit Christian Services in Lancaster. Register at 313-418-4741 or email bahelgeson@truehomesusa.com.
NASC exhibits: USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster, is hosting the following exhibits -
• “Discussions with Elders: A Photographic Essay,” in the center’s Five Points Gallery through June 15.
• “Woven Together, Fiber Art within Special Collections” exhibit is open through Aug. 3 in the Duke Energy Gallery. It features Indigenous fiber arts including regalia, hats, beaded items and more from the NASC’s collections.
• “The Crediford Collection: Photography of South Carolina’s Native Peoples,” featuring images of South Carolina’s tribal communities by photographer Gene Crediford, is open through Sept. 1 in the North Gallery.
Ongoing
Line dance lessons: 7-8:45 p.m. Thursdays at Lancaster Bowling Center, 1352 Reece Road, Lancaster. $5 per person. All levels and beginners are welcome. Proceeds benefit Christian Services. For details, call 803-289-6473.
Ballroom dancing: 8 p.m. Fridays at First Presbyterian Church, 700 N. Main St., Lancaster. Everyone is invited. For details, call 919-896-5850.
COVID-19 vaccines, testing: MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center, 800 W. Meeting St., is offering COVID-19 vaccines in its outpatient pharmacy on the first floor. Rapid testing is available at MUSC’s primary care offices in Indian Land, Lancaster, Great Falls, Richburg and Chester.
STEM Challenges: 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster. Each week there will be a new challenge that focuses on a different STEM aspect. For details, contact Susie Baker at sbaker@lancastersc.net or 803-285-1502.
Library storytime and crafts: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster. Each storytime for children ages 2-5 includes a couple of stories, time to get the wiggles out and an optional craft. For details, contact Susie Baker at sbaker@lancaster sc.net or 803-285-1502.
Vehicle donations: Christian Services is now accepting vehicle donations of cars, trucks, recreational vehicles and trailers. Donations are tax-deductible and all proceeds benefit Christian Services’ programs. For details or to schedule pick-up, call 803-285-9327.
History museum: The Lancaster County Historic Courthouse Museum, 100 N. Main St., Lancaster, is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and by appointment on the first and third Saturdays of the month. To make an appointment, call 803-285-1565 or email lan.historicalcommission@yahoo.com. The museum is operated by the Lancaster County Historical Commission, which needs volunteers and is forming a Friends of the Lancaster County Museum group. Anyone with an interest in the county’s history is welcome.
Kershaw Farmers Market: Sunrise to midday every Saturday, weather permitting, in the 200 block of South Hampton Street, Kershaw.
DAV van: Goes to Dorn VAMC in Columbia on Wednesdays, and to Rock Hill CBOC on Fridays. Call 803-283-2469 three days before your appointment. All appointments need to be between 8 a.m. and noon. Meet the DAV van in the Lancaster County Veterans Affairs parking lot, 1033 W. Meeting St., Lancaster.
Marine Corps League: 7 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month at 347 Brooklyn Ave., Lancaster, with a meal at 6 p.m. For details, call Jerry Holt at 973-897-9251 or visit www.tinyurl.com/marineleague1169.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12136: 9:30 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at Brews Tavern, 8083 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for fellowship. New members are welcome and should bring a copy of their DD214. For details, contact James Taylor at jstaylor43@yahoo.com or 803-493-4361.
Veterans Coffee Clubs:
• Ray Dunsmore Coffee Club, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at CrossRidge Cafe, 2001 Parkway Drive, Indian Land, and is open to all vets.
• Lancaster Coffee Club, 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Punky’s on Main, 306 S. Main St., Lancaster.
• Veterans Union, 7 p.m. second Tuesday at Church of Christ at Indian Land, 635 Jim Wilson Road, Indian Land. For details, call Bill Betit at 302-897-6030.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5936: 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at American Legion Post 31, 823 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster. A meal is served before the meeting at 6 p.m. For details, call 803-235-8667.
American Legion Post 31: 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at 823 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster. A meal is served before the meeting at 6 p.m. For details, call 803-246-1454 or 803-283-2394.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 14: 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the American Legion, 823 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster. For details, call 803-285-4081.
Kershaw American Legion: 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Kershaw Bowling Alley, 200 Close Circle, Kershaw.
Surplus food distribution: HOPE in Lancaster, 2008 Pageland Highway, offers a drive-thru surplus food distribution in its parking lot 2:30-3:30 p.m. every Thursday. Surplus food is available for the first 100 vehicles. Requirements include a S.C. photo ID and a piece of mail with your correct name and address to indicate that you live in Lancaster County.
Farm Haus trivia night: 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Farm Haus Butcher and Beer Garden, 9762 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land.