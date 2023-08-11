COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday, Aug. 10, that veterans and survivors who apply (or submit their intent to file) for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022 — the day that President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

This is an extension from the original deadline of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.