COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday, Aug. 10, that veterans and survivors who apply (or submit their intent to file) for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022 — the day that President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law.
This is an extension from the original deadline of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
The VA encourages all veterans and their survivors to apply — or submit their intent to file — for PACT Act benefits now by visiting VA.gov/PACT.
VA has made this decision out of an abundance of caution after experiencing technical difficulties with VA.gov/PACT in recent days. Specifically, due to extremely high demand, some veterans who have sought to submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits have received error messages while doing so.
Despite these messages, VA has successfully logged every one of these intents to file — meaning that every veteran or survivor who has received an error message while applying for PACT Act benefits can consider their intent to file complete.
The VA is working to contact these individuals to confirm directly to them that their intent to file will be honored and their effective date protected. Most importantly, no veteran or survivor will miss out on a single day of benefits due to this issue.
VA has also resolved nearly all of the technical issues with VA.gov/PACT. Less than less than one-tenth of 1% of attempts to submit an “intent to file” Aug. 9 resulted in an error message. This is down from about 18% on Aug. 8.
There has also been a high volume of calls to VA call centers throughout this week, and VA staff is working to decrease abnormally long call center wait times. The VA will continue to work on these issues and will not rest until they are fully resolved.
VA has sent out communications from all channels to reassure veterans and survivors that they would not miss out on their earned benefits due to this issue. There is an emergency banner on the VA website to tell veterans and survivors that their intents to file will be honored.
The VA changed the intent to file error message to confirm that, despite the error message, the intent to file has been saved.
Finally, VA staff communicated with veterans directly on social media, via email and through coordination with congressional leaders and veterans service organizations.
All of this messaging was updated Thursday night to reflect the extended deadline for veterans and survivors to apply for benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.
The VA will continue to encourage veterans and their survivors to immediately file their PACT Act claims — or submit their intents to file — at VA.gov/PACT.
