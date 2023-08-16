The anticipation is building as the Buford High Yellow Jackets prepare to kick off their 2023 football season under new head coach Joe Watson.
Watson looks forward to the leadership brought forward by both the coaching staff and the seniors on the team.
“My goal was to make it to head coach one day and here I am,” he said. “Sitting in the same chair many great head coaches have sat in before me.”
Watson brings 14 years of coaching experience to the table, including two years as defensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets are returning five starters on defense and six on offense. Watson is excited about the team's potential and the leadership shown by the new seniors.
“It’s hard when you lose good leaders from the past senior class, and I will miss their good leadership,” he said. “But I am excited about this group of seniors who have already stepped up as leaders on this team.”
The team's seniors include Mason Deese playing running back and safety. Michael Jaimez plays running back, tight end and defensive end. Aaron Morris is a cornerback, outside linebacker and wide receiver. Rickey McKinnon plays center and defensive tackle, and Tucker Bohn is a defensive end.
One senior player missing the season due to injury will be Tanner Sellers, who has a hurt shoulder. He hopes to be able to return to playing other sports by baseball season in the spring.
Watson has high hopes for Bohn and Jaimez, hoping they can be All-Region players.
“We have had good participation from the team this summer,” Watson said. “We are in good physical shape and I believe that gives us the edge on the field.”
However, the team also faces challenges, as nine offensive players will double up on defense.
“I know everything will be taken care of with my coaching staff,” he said. “We have one of the best staffs in the state. Even though we have players on both offense and defense, they know how to use every chance to coach up our players."
The team is in capable hands with offensive coordinator Darryl Taylor, wide receiver coaches Jason Sanders and Lance Bennett, running back coach Steve Sellers, co-defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach Zack Newton, co-defensive coordinator and defensive back coach Jareth Bailey, outside linebacker coach Matt Brought and defensive line coach Garrett Plyler.
A notable addition to the coaching staff is Bub Walters, who takes on the role of offensive line coach and the school’s strength and conditioning coach. Watson is thrilled with the hire.
“Coach Walters is very energetic and knowledgeable,” he said. “He is creating more buy-in for the weight room for every sport. And our goal is to not only boost the football team, but every sport here at Buford.”
Looking ahead, Watson plans to make some changes to the team's offense this season. He believes in three fundamental principles for winning: a strong running game on offense, good defense and winning the special teams' battle.
“When 10 o’clock hits every Friday night this season and we are 1-0, that is our success,” Watson said.
The Buford Yellow Jackets kick off their season when Blacksburg High comes to town on Friday, Aug. 18.