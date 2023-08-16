LANSP-08-16-23 BHS PREVIEW Mason Deese

Mason Deese runs the ball up field during a game last season for Buford. Deese is back this year to help continue to push the Yellow Jackets.

 Eric Rowell

The anticipation is building as the Buford High Yellow Jackets prepare to kick off their 2023 football season under new head coach Joe Watson.

Watson looks forward to the leadership brought forward by both the coaching staff and the seniors on the team.