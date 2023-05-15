Originally scheduled to start at the end of this year, the New-Indy class action lawsuit trial has been pushed back to 2024.
Jury selection and the trial was scheduled to start about Dec. 7, but has been pushed to June 2024.
The reason for the delay was to give an additional 180 days for discovery. All discovery for the trial involving the New-Indy Catawba mill and the class-action plaintiffs must now be finished by Nov. 1. The class-action suit has 1,800 clients and could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The class-action suit is one of four suits against the brown paper mill located off S.C. 5 between Van Wyck and Rock Hill in the Catawba area.
Mediation, if any, between the two parties must be done by Nov. 28; if not, a trial would be held June 7 or later.
The plaintiffs for the New-Indy case have claimed that the odor admitted from the mill made them sick, leading to headaches, nose bleeds, nausea and other symptoms.
