This is in response to Nancy Fleming’s May 6-7 letter regarding U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.
While Ms. Fleming blathers about the Democrats’ claimed first unarmed insurrection in world history and alleged officer injuries, I note she does not mention how many police officers died on the job in the last two years.
According to the New York Post (Jan. 14, 2023): “A total of 331 cops were shot across the country in 2022, a 6% increase from 2020, according to a new accounting from the National Fraternal Order of Police. Of officers who were shot in the line of duty, 62 were killed, up 32% from 2020, the police group said.”
According to a report issued by U.S. House Republicans, there is evidence that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to blame for the Jan. 6 event.
Again, according to the New York Post (Dec. 22, 2022): “House Republicans issued a scathing report Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022) exposing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s key role in the catastrophic security and intelligence failures that left the US Capitol vulnerable to a violent attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
“Days after Pelosi’s Jan. 6 select committee recommended insurrection charges against former president Donald Trump over the Capitol riot, Republicans have hit back with a counter-investigation apportioning blame for the internal security breakdown on Jan. 6 to Pelosi and a dysfunctional Capitol Police intelligence division. Leadership and law enforcement failures within the U.S. Capitol left the complex vulnerable on Jan. 6, 2021,’ says the report.”
While Ms. Fleming wants Rep. Norman to resign, I would suggest that all Democrats resign.
Many of us are fed up with Democrats’ defund the police, inflation, war on energy, mounting debt, clandestine tax hikes, mandates that bypass Congress, failing costly schools, pending wars and millions of unvetted illegals putting pressure on taxpayers, schools and medical facilities.
I say 2024 cannot come soon enough.
Nicholas Pasquine is a Lancaster resident.