The South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF) is launching a three-day online auction to support the nonprofit’s conservation and education programs.
The online auction features hunting and fishing trips, exclusive vacation packages, outdoor experiences and gear, wildlife art, specialty gifts, spa packages and more.
The Wild Summer Nights Online Auction goes live to the public at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 13, and ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
SCWF’s mission to conserve and restore South Carolina’s wildlife and their habitat through education and advocacy has remained constant since our founding in 1931. We fulfill our mission through CARE-based activities; we Conserve, Advocate, Restore and Educate. This auction is our largest annual fundraiser, and the proceeds support critical-needs conservation programs and innovative educational experiences and science-based initiatives that inform and inspire.
The Wild Summer Nights Online Auction format allows supporters to bid on items from anywhere. This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, including Abacus Financial Group Inc., BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, BMW Manufacturing, Colgate-Palmolive, Duke Energy; Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, Lonza, Mark Anthony Brewing, Martin Marietta, Michelin, National Wildlife Federation, OceanaGold, ReWa; Shaw Industries, Spartanburg Water; Westinghouse Electric Co., AgSouth Farm Credit and Longleaf Advisors.
To learn more about the South Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Wild Summer Nights Online Auction and upcoming in-person and online educational opportunities, visit www.scwf.org/events.