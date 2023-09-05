Carolina Clash Super Late Models saw Ben Watkins win his fifth straight Super Late Model event at Lancaster Motor Speedway in dominating fashion.
Watkins won the main event during the races on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Top 5: Watkins, Jeff Smith, Dennis Franklin, Brandon O’Neil and Landon Zakalowski
Cauthen Motor Renegade main event had Brandy Baker dominate from start to finish.
Top 5: Baker, Jason Gulledge, Andrew Winderl and Victor Durham
Thunder Bomber saw Benji Knight take control of the lead and be on cruise control, on his way to picking up the win.
Top 5: Knight, Tyler Parker, Dwayne Ray, Garrett Sweatt and Tyler Griffin
In the Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman main, Benji Knight would double down with another win on the night in the Crate Sportsman division.
Top 5: Knight, David Whitaker, Michael Chaney and Jimbo Baker
Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock had Pebo Johnson hold off Brent McAteer for most of the race as they put on one of the best race of the night.
Top 5: Johnson, Brent McAteer, Jason Tolbert, Dylan Montgomerty and Dean Davis
The SCDRA Hornets main event was won by Chris Baker as he held off his teammate Rusty Catoe for the win.
Top 5: Baker, Rusty Catoe, Michael Ott, Jamie Kelly and CJ Deas