Ben Watkins won the Carolina Clash Super Late Model race Saturday, Sept. 2 at Lancater Motor Speedway.

 Marty Hinson

Carolina Clash Super Late Models saw Ben Watkins win his fifth straight Super Late Model event at Lancaster Motor Speedway in dominating fashion.

