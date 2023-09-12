INDIAN LAND — Mr. Wayne Marshall Hill, 75, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
He was a beloved brother and friend to many. Wayne was born in Charlotte, N.C., the son of John Walton Hill Sr. and Dorothy Moore Hill.
He retired from Factory Mattress Outlet in Charlotte, where he was top salesman for many years. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. He attended Indian Land School and Oakridge Military Academy. He enjoyed playing basketball on the weekends at his parents’ home with his brothers, Dwayne, Don, Will and Tommy. His passions were riding horses, boating, fishing and clamming at the family beach home in Morehead City, N.C. He loved his family and they shared a lot of wonderful memories of being together.
Surviving are his sisters, Mable Hill Lockwood of Charlotte, Jean Hill Wilson of Easley, Linda Hill Poston (Will) of Cumming, Ga., Vickie Hill Barfield Robertson of Waxhaw, N.C.; sister-in-law, Shirley N. Hill of Charlotte; twin brother, Dwayne Milton Hill (Pam) of Indian Land; and brother-in-law, Dr. James H. Bailey of Wilmington, N.C.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Walton Hill Jr.; and two sisters, Dorothy Hill Rowe and Helen Hill Bailey.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at McEwen Funeral Home, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210. The family with receive friends from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. Reception immediately following service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to White Oak Manor of Waxhaw, 700 Howie Mine Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173; or Via Hospice Health Partners, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.McEwenPinevilleChapel.com for the Hill family.