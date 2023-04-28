My brother died in September 2018 from cancer. During his tour of duty while serving in the U.S. Army, he was exposed to Agent Orange. We believe his cancers were due to his exposure to this carcinogen.
Millions of our military have been exposed to toxins over the years and the PACT Act provides additional medical care and benefits to these service people and veterans. Congressman Ralph Norman voted against this act.
Norman voted against an additional appropriation of $28 million to expedite baby formula to the public market for nursing mothers during last year’s shortage. Norman also voted against a $35 cap on insulin for diabetics.
In the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, one 10-year-old female victim of the shooter could only be identified by her green tennis shoes with two red hearts drawn on the toes. Her face was obliterated by the blast from a military-style assault rifle. Norman refuses to strengthen gun laws and ban assault-style rifles with high-capacity magazines.
However, I did see Norman’s smiling face, albeit in The Lancaster News, proudly promoting his bill to increase the yearly capital loss deduction from $3,000 to $13,000. If the sale of a capital asset such as corporate stock or real estate is less than the original purchase price, a loss occurs and that loss can be claimed as a deduction, which will reduce taxable income.
Who will really benefit from this bill? How many voters in the 5th District will experience capital losses on sales of stock or real estate in the amount of $13,000? Not your average voter. If you are a major real estate developer, a venture capitalist or if you possibly have the funds to play regularly on the stock market, then congratulations, Norman has your back.
A million-dollar real estate developer would benefit from this bill. I do not specifically know any million-dollar real estate developers in Lancaster County, but I do know of one in the 5th District. That million-dollar real estate developer is Ralph Norman.
Are you a vet? A nursing mother? A diabetic? A school student fearful while participating in active shooter drills? Don’t hold your breath waiting for Norman to come to your aid. He is protecting the warriors on Wall Street.
Will I support Norman on this bill? Yes, I will. I will be sending thoughts and prayers to him and his co-sponsors.
Meanwhile, thank you, Ralph, for the fodder to produce this column. I look at your negative votes on issues that would be beneficial to the average voter and then I see that smile as you promote that capital-loss bill, which will benefit you.
In my neck of the woods, that smile would be more likely be referred to as a “----”-eatin’ grin. Four letters, fill in the blank.
William St. Louis is a Lancaster County resident.