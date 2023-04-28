My brother died in September 2018 from cancer. During his tour of duty while serving in the U.S. Army, he was exposed to Agent Orange. We believe his cancers were due to his exposure to this carcinogen.

Millions of our military have been exposed to toxins over the years and the PACT Act provides additional medical care and benefits to these service people and veterans. Congressman Ralph Norman voted against this act.

William St. Louis is a Lancaster County resident.

