Spring Hill Baptist Church in Lancaster recently moved back into their sanctuary after a 15-month renovation. The church, located in the Tradesville area since 1834, is completing a process of looking back to remember its heritage in order to prepare to move forward.
For several years, the congregation knew the sanctuary needed a face-lift. Then, some foundation issues with the front steps pushed the church to take action.
In spring 2022, the congregation moved out of its worship building and relocated to the church’s fellowship hall. Members joined together, moved everything out of the old building, and set up pews, chairs, a stage and sound system in the fellowship hall.
JenCon Builders of Monroe, N.C., oversaw the construction project, which began with an excavation of the front steps of the building.
For more than a year, the church worshiped in the makeshift worship area while construction took place in the sanctuary and old classrooms.
“It was good to see so many people coming together, rolling up their sleeves, and adjusting to what needed to be done,” said Youth Pastor Shawn Macy, who has served as the church for nine years. “There was a great spirit of excitement as we waited on the building renovation.”
Sean Ellis, a lifetime member of Spring Hill and currently the chairman of deacons, also serves as the leader of the church’s building team.
“For a long time we needed to do this. Finally, after a lot of prayer and a lot of planning, we knew now was the time to do it,” Ellis said. “We are doing this to have a beautiful place to worship the Lord and allow people to come and study the Bible. We hope that for many years to come it will be a place where people can meet the Lord and be encouraged.”
Dr. Rhett Wilson Sr. has served as the transitional pastor for Spring Hill the past three years. During this time, he has taken the church into a strategic planning process.
“We see this as a time when we are looking back to see what God did in the past here, looking at the present to see where we currently are, and prayerfully and expectantly looking ahead to see where we need to be in the future,” he said.
The church selected a church health team last year, that met for 13 months, going through a planning process. The result was a comprehensive ministry plan called “A New Beginning,” which it presented to the church body.
The findings included discovering the church’s DNA, core values, forming a mission statement, and setting goals for six areas of the life of the church. It identified the following four core values for Spring Hill Baptist Church, and the church adopted some artwork to symbolize those values:
1. We value the Bible as God’s Word and provide opportunities for people to be taught its truths so that they may know and obey Him.
2. We value encouraging one another, remembering that we are a family of faith.
3. We value an attitude of generosity, contributing to the work of the Gospel, both here and around the world.
4. We value meeting people’s needs in our community, cooperating with other like-minded people.
Combining all of these, the team put it all together into the following mission statement: “A family of faith, making connections together and meeting community needs to grow followers of Jesus Christ here and around the world.”
That mission is rooted in the church’s history.
“Looking back into our past, we saw how committed to the local community this church has always been,” Macy said.
“In their early years, in the mid-1800s, they were reaching out to Christians in the black community. They even held the ordination of a black pastor, Jack Robertson, in their church in 1861, the same year the Civil War broke out in South Carolina. The black community began holding worship services at Spring Hill some in 1870, and the congregations shared some joint services. This was not necessarily common for a white, rural church in South Carolina at that time.
"The more we saw that, the more we realized that meeting needs in the community is an integral part of this church’s DNA,” Macy said.
On Sunday, May 7, the people of Spring Hill worshiped in their newly renovated sanctuary for the first time in 15 months. It was an exciting time of celebration and thanksgiving.
“For us, it’s really a story about the faithfulness of the Lord and the faithfulness of a lot of people working together over a long period of time,” Wilson said. “Everything looks beautiful. About the only thing that is not new are the walls!”
The renovation included giving the sanctuary an overhaul from top to bottom, building a new, large welcome center, and completely renovating small group classrooms. The welcome area and classroom hallway includes artwork signifying the church’s core values. The church also designated a new prayer room and a new room for recording podcasts and videos.
On Sunday evening, June 4, Spring Hill had a joint prayer and prayer meeting with neighboring African American church, Rose Hill Baptist Church.
“It was a wonderful, sweet time,” said the Rev. Joe Youngblood, director of missions for the Moriah Baptist Association.
Reflecting on the current state of the church, Wilson said, “We are excited about the future and feel like with the combination of our A New Beginning ministry plan, our updated facilities, the spirit of our people and the goodness of God, the church is in a great place to move forward into the future.”