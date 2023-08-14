A staple of the junior varsity football season is set to kick off Saturday, Aug. 19.
The 12th annual Bear Hug Brawl will be played at Buford High School’s Jacket Stadium, featuring the four Lancaster County JV football teams and cheerleaders.
The Brawl, sponsored by Seth’s Giving Tree, is held in memory of the late Seth Muennich, a Buford High junior varsity football player who died in September 2011, after an auto accident near Buford Middle School.
The jamboree’s name comes from the hearty bear hug embraces Seth was known for in his lifetime.
“The jamboree seems to grow in popularity each year, and means a great deal to Buford High School and the Buford community,” said Buford High School JV head football coach Zach Newton. “It’s for a great cause and it’s a great way to showcase the younger talent at the competing schools.
“It’s their day in the spotlight and we all embrace it for what it means to our schools and community,” Newton said. “This jamboree also gives us a chance to work out a few kinks and helps the players with a game-type event to deal with jitters and butterflies they might have before we open regular-season play.”
Gates open at 9 a.m. for the 2023 Brawl, with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.
Play begins at 10:10 a.m., when the Indian Land High B-team plays Cheraw.
The second quarter features the Indian Land junior varsity against the Andrew Jackson JV team.
“We look forward to the Brawl,” said Clarence Stover, Andrew Jackson High School JV coach. “For most of the teams, this will be the first junior varsity live action for the players who are moving up from middle school football.
“It’s similar to game day and gives the players and coaches a chance to go through what you experience for a game,” Stover said. “The event has a great cause and brings all the schools and communities together.”
The jamboree’s annual kicking contest, with USC Gamecocks mascot Cocky, is held after the second quarter. The kicking contest is open to youngsters 18 and under.
Sir Purr, the Carolina Panthers mascot, will attend from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Brawl play picks up at noon when Central of Pageland meets the Lewisville High junior varsity.
The final quarter at 12:40 p.m. features the host Buford Junior Jackets facing the Lancaster Junior Bruins.
“There will be lots of football and lots of good food,” said Lisa Muennich, Seth’s mother and executive director of Seth’s Giving Tree. “Our 2022 Bear Hug Brawl was one of our biggest and best yet and we’re hoping the good Lord provides again as He has before.”
Brawl proceeds go to Seth’s Giving Tree projects, including the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp, and pencils for Lancaster County School District students. The 2023 FCA camp was held at Lewisville High School last month, and 20,000 pencils will be donated to the LCSD.
Concessions will include six food trucks — the Pour Farmer, Lil’ Orbits Donuts and More, Hwy 55, David Dawgs, Andrew’s Snow Cones and Waxhaw Creamery.
A silent auction will be held, which will begin on Seth’s Giving Tree Facebook page during the week, and wrap up at Buford’s Jackets Stadium on game day.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for a 36-inch Blackstone Griddle with air fryer for first prize, and $250 for second prize.
Jamboree tickets are $7 for age 12 and up. Fans, age 12 and under, get in free.
The school district’s clear bag policy will be enforced.
“We greatly appreciate our sponsors and all who support this event,” Muennich said. “Each year we’re overwhelmed by the response to the jamboree and Seth’s Giving Tree. It’s an emotional day, but each year we come away with a big smile and many thanks.”