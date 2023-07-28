Lancaster County first responders teamed up Thursday, July 27, to save the lives of two people trapped by a house fire in Lancaster.
Emergency services received the call around noon. They responded immediately to the home in the 3300 block of Bethel Boat Landing Road. The occupants included a bedridden bariatric patient and his caregiver.
Once on scene, two volunteer firefighters spoke with the caregiver through a window, advising her how to seal the room off from smoke because the window was too small to take the bedridden patient through.
A team quickly began ventilating the home to clear some of the smoke. While this was taking place, another firefighter climbed in the window and shared his self-contained breathing apparatus with the patient until the fire was contained and the smoke had cleared.
The fire, which started in the kitchen, left the house uninhabitable.
Members of Lancaster County Fire Rescue responded to the fire, along with Bell Town, Gooches and McDonald Green volunteer fire departments. They were assisted by Lancaster County EMS and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Lancaster County Fire Rescue Director Darren Player said there was a high probability one or both of the occupants would not have survived the fire if the flames had not been doused so quickly.
“As incident command on this fire, I have never been more proud to be a part of Lancaster County’s public safety team,” Player said. “Every individual on that scene – firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, EMS paramedics and EMTs – had one goal in mind and that was to safely rescue the occupants. And that goal, because of all their hard work and coordinated efforts, was achieved.”
A group of sheriff’s deputies and EMS members helped move the patient to an ambulance, while other deputies controlled traffic down the highway.
Player referred to the feat as an “all-hands-on-deck” situation and said he is thankful for the support provided by all responding agencies.
“Both occupants were safely placed into the ambulance and transported to hospital care safe and in relatively good shape,” he said.