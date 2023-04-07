Although the rising costs of higher education have been hotly debated in recent years, studies have shown that one’s lifetime earning potential is considerably higher with a college degree.
USC Lancaster delivers an affordable, high-quality education in Lancaster and the surrounding counties. As a Palmetto College Regional Campus, USCL offers four associate degrees, access to more than 25 online bachelor’s degree programs, and is home to one of South Carolina's best bachelor of nursing degree programs. Starting at USCL provides students with a very broad range of degree options within the University of South Carolina system.
Niche.com has ranked USCL the No. 1 two-year college in South Carolina for six years in a row and it’s listed in the top 5% of community colleges across the country. Having such statewide and national recognition is a significant distinction for USCL.
The campus has dynamic, student-centered learning opportunities with a seasoned faculty who are dedicated to teaching and student development. Great things happen at USCL.
From an academic, social and financial perspective, students are way ahead when they start here, and it’s only getting better.
USCL Dean Dr. Walt Collins is proud to announce that the Educational Foundation of USC Lancaster will make over $350,000 in scholarships available to eligible USCL students for the next school year. The foundation aims to lessen the financial burden with these awards and encourages all students to apply by Aug. 1.
In addition to the foundation scholarships, the Lancaster County Commission for Higher Education has pledged to cover qualifying book fees for all Lancaster County residents beginning this fall, even if they don't get a schholarship. The significance of this support is unprecedented at USCL.
The foundation and commission have each shown a remarkable commitment to higher education in Lancaster County through the years, helping to make USCL one of the most affordable options in all of South Carolina. Their efforts, together with a tuition rate that has been the same for five years, promise to reach as much as $600,000 in student aid during the coming year, an unprecedented show of support for USC Lancaster students.
Whether you are a traditional student starting college after high school, an adult learner returning to school, or a high school dual-enrollment student, USCL has an affordable and convenient educational path tailored to meet your needs.