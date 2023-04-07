Although the rising costs of higher education have been hotly debated in recent years, studies have shown that one’s lifetime earning potential is considerably higher with a college degree.

USC Lancaster delivers an affordable, high-quality education in Lancaster and the surrounding counties. As a Palmetto College Regional Campus, USCL offers four associate degrees, access to more than 25 online bachelor’s degree programs, and is home to one of South Carolina's best bachelor of nursing degree programs. Starting at USCL provides students with a very broad range of degree options within the University of South Carolina system.

