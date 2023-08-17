Despite the soaring temperatures and unbearable heat index, Lancaster County School District is preparing to welcome an estimated 15,500 students back for the new school year. Monday, Aug. 21, marks the end of summer and the start to a busy year ahead.
Orientations for many students took place this week, with sixth-graders and freshmen visiting their new schools from 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
Some students at Harrisburg Elementary and Indian Land Intermediate will attend classes in newly installed portable units on the school lawns. District facilities staff placed the mobile units over the summer to mitigate overcrowding in schools in the Indian Land area.
District officials hope voters will pass a March 26 bond referendum, giving it the necessary funding to build multiple new schools across the district in response to the explosive growth of new developments in the county.
School meals
At the July 11 board meeting, the school board voted to approve free meals at 15 of the district's 19 schools — excluding Indian Land.
Angela McCrorey, the district's food services director, said school lunch prices will remain the same this year at every school. The school lunch price is re-evaluated annually through federal programs and audits to determine the price.
Lunch prices are $2.25 for elementary/middle students, $2.75 for high school students, and $5.15 for adults. Extra milk is 75 cents.
Breakfast prices are $1.50 for all students, and $3.35 for adults. Extra milk is 75 cents.
For students not in Indian Land, the free lunch policy only affects account balances starting this school year. Past balances from before the policy was approved are still due.
Indian Land students can still apply for free and reduced meals on the district website, www.lancastercsd.com.
Bell schedule
The school board approved this year’s bell schedule at its July 11 meeting.
Indian Land High School will have a different schedule from the other high schools, due to its location and the extra time needed to run bus routes and travel in more congested traffic.
Andrew Jackson, Buford and Lancaster area schools will all start and end at the same time. Elementary students will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., middle school students will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. and high school students will start at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. this year.
Indian Land area elementary and middle schools follow the same 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. schedule. Indian Land Intermediate will start at 8:20 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m. and Indian Land High School will start at 9:10 a.m. and end at 4:10 p.m. this year.
“The first two weeks of school are very hard on everyone,” said Board Chair Brad Small at the Aug. 15 board meeting. “Please be careful. You've got new student drivers out there. You've got people that may not be familiar with bus routes. It’s just a very busy time over the next few weeks.”