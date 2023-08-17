Despite the soaring temperatures and unbearable heat index, Lancaster County School District is preparing to welcome an estimated 15,500 students back for the new school year. Monday, Aug. 21, marks the end of summer and the start to a busy year ahead.

Orientations for many students took place this week, with sixth-graders and freshmen visiting their new schools from 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.