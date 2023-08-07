MONROE — Last week, a multi-agency narcotics interdiction operation resulted in the arrest of five people at a home in the 9200 block of Mini Ranch Road in Waxhaw, N.C., just across the state line from Lancaster County.

Union County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the Waxhaw home, along with investigators/agents from the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, which includes officers from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department; the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).