MONROE — Last week, a multi-agency narcotics interdiction operation resulted in the arrest of five people at a home in the 9200 block of Mini Ranch Road in Waxhaw, N.C., just across the state line from Lancaster County.
Union County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the Waxhaw home, along with investigators/agents from the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, which includes officers from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department; the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
The search resulted in the seizure of various narcotics, including over 290 grams of illicit fentanyl, 120 grams of methamphetamine, and over 50 grams of crack cocaine.
Multiple firearms were also seized from the home, resulting in additional charges for the homeowner, who is a convicted felon.
The suspects arrested during this operation include:
• Christopher Coley, possession of firearm by felon (three counts), felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV drugs (two counts), maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony probation violation; still jailed with bond of $192,000
• Amanda Coley, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV drugs (two counts), maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia; released on bond of $5,000
• Stacy Brewer, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II controlled substance (two counts), felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia; released on bond of $7,000
• Allyson Cook, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance; still jailed under second bond of $2,000
• Jose Ibarra, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance; booked under second bond of $2,000