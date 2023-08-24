The school year isn’t the only thing new in Lancaster County School District right now. The district’s facilities department has been hard at work building, renovating and planning multiple facilities across the county.
At the Aug. 15 school board meeting, Facilities Director David Small reported that over the summer the district’s 23 maintenance technicians had completed an average of 700 work orders per month, or 2,100 orders.
The Southside Early Childhood Center faculty restroom renovations are officially complete, according to John Duke with the facilities department.
The foundation block has also been started for the Lancaster Career Center bathroom, which was formerly an old locker room and shower.
“It’s not complete yet, it’s well on its way,” Duke said. “They’re setting plumbing fixtures today (Aug. 15). The tile work is done. We’ve got some electrical work to do in there hopefully in the next few weeks.”
Safety and security
The fire alarm at Brooklyn Springs Elementary was also replaced, after a year-long process, with new fire safety technology.
Duke also said a special fire safety squadron and a third-party company have tested and identified about half of the fire safety equipment units that need replacement at A.R. Rucker Middle.
Replacing Andrew Jackson Middle’s security system is 90% complete and the facilities department is in the process of replacing Lancaster High’s security systems and burglary alarms and completed A.R. Rucker’s.
HVAC upgrades
Nearly half of the rooftop HVAC units and split systems at Indian Land Intermediate and 40% of the rooftop units at Indian Land Middle had been replaced as of Aug. 15.
“We’ve been having problems with these over the last three years at Indian Land Middle. We do have a few more of the bigger units — they’re over 15 tons,” Duke said. “We just couldn’t get those in time to do them this summer, so we’ll be getting the units in the gym at Indian Land Middle and a few of the other areas have some of the 20-ton bigger units we’ll get to this Christmas.”
Ramps were also placed on the new portable classroom units at Harrisburg Elementary and Indian Land Intermediate.
Kitchen upgrades
Clinton Elementary, Erwin Elementary, McDonald Green Elementary, South Middle and Buford Middle all received brand new walk-in coolers and freezers, thanks to Food Services Director Angela McCrorey. Clinton Elementary also got a double stacked steamer and mixer.
Duke called Erwin’s old freezer “god-awful” and said the department fixed the foundation and padding to eliminate the uneven step to enter and exit the freezer. South Middle and Clinton Elementary also got new dishwashers.
The grease trap and 300 feet of underground sewer line were replaced behind South Middle’s kitchen.
New bus office
The school district is also getting a new bus office, and officially broke ground on the project this summer. Duke said the footings have been dug and further construction started Aug. 17.
Other improvements
New floors were installed at McDonald Green Elementary, Buford Middle, South Middle, Discovery, Andrew Jackson High and Middle schools. Andrew Jackson Middle’s entire roof was also replaced.
At Lancaster High School, the installation of new LED lighting at the baseball, softball and track fields is in progress, but Small and Duke did not provide a completion date. Improving lighting across several schools is a project on the facilities department’s to-do list
Duke said the facilities department is also in the process of fixing the timer on the parking lot lights at several locations.
The Buford High weight room is also near completion, with a few additional outstanding equipment orders placed. The facilities department is working with architects to redesign the baseball field bathrooms, but are unsure if they will be completed by baseball season.