LANSPTS-04-01-23 LANCASTER BASEBALL Ethan Bufford

Lancaster High School's Ethan Bufford throws a pitch during the Bruins game Wednesday, March 29, against Catawba Ridge High.

 Mac Banks

Struggles on the mound and struggles at the plate led to the Lancaster Bruins falling, 15-4, to Catawba Ridge High School in game two of their Region 3-4A series.

Lancaster High dropped the Wednesday, March 29, game at home, falling to 9-5 overall and 3-5 in region play.

