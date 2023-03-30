Struggles on the mound and struggles at the plate led to the Lancaster Bruins falling, 15-4, to Catawba Ridge High School in game two of their Region 3-4A series.
Lancaster High dropped the Wednesday, March 29, game at home, falling to 9-5 overall and 3-5 in region play.
Catawba Ridge pounded out 15 hits to stay undefeated in region play at 8-0. The Copperheads are now 11-3 overall on the season.
Lancaster managed its four runs on just four hits and made four errors.
“We made too many mistakes defensively,” said Lancaster head coach Will Celmer. “Even when we had pitchers throwing strikes, we booted the ball around. Against a good team like that with as many mistakes as we made, they are going to make you pay for them.”
But Celmer feels like things can turn around before the playoffs.
“We have time,” he said. “We have a lot of bumps and bruises. Once we can get through spring break games and get healthy, we will be alright.”
The Copperheads were led by Jackson Mullen, who went 5-5 against the Bruins, scoring in all put one inning. Along with the five-hit performance, Britton Nash went 2-3 with two RBIs, while Jake McCoy, Owen Noonan and Ben Wilson each got two hits as well for the winners.
Catawba Ridge started hot, scoring four runs in the top of the first off three hits. Nash drove in both Wilson and Noonan to give the Copperheads the early lead.
After a scoreless second inning, Catawba Ridge added three runs in the top of the third inning to go up 7-0.
Lancaster got on the board in the third inning as Landon Carter doubled to start the bottom half of the inning. Carter then scored on an error by Catawba Ridge. Carter went 2-3 to lead the Bruins at the plate.
In the fourth inning, Mullen started things off with a triple and then scored on a passed ball. The Copperheads scored twice in the fifth inning as McCoy led with a single, followed by another from Mullen, before Wilson drove them both in on another single.
Catawba Ridge added a run in the sixth inning as McCoy drove in Nash on a sacrifice fly. Nash reached base on a double earlier in the inning and then stole third.
Lancaster added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jeremy Dawkins singled and eventually scored, and Parker McGee, who walked to open the inning, also scored.
In the seventh, the Copperheads scored four runs on three hits, including a McCoy solo home run.
Darius Jackson led the bottom of the seventh off for the Bruins with a single before scoring on a wild pitch.
Lancaster used three pitchers in the game, with Jaron Stevenson taking the loss on the mound as he struggled to get out of the first inning. Ethan Bufford went three and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on five hits, and Javy Garcia-Mora went two and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits.