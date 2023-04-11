Baseball
Lancaster: Lancaster High School fell to York Comprehensive High, 12-4, in a return to Region 3-4A play Monday, April 10.
The York Cougars ignited for seven second-inning runs on their way to an eight-run win over the host Bruins.
Lancaster sliced the gap to 8-4 after four innings, but York scored four runs over its final two at-bats to take the win.
Carter Cox, one of four Bruins pitchers, took the loss in one and a third innings, allowing seven runs, one earned, three walks and two hits. He fanned two.
Jalen McGriff led Lancaster with two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Parker McGee had two hits and scored a run.
Indian Land: Catawba Ridge High School took charge early, scoring five runs in the first inning on its way to the 10-2 road win Monday over Indian Land High. The game pitted a pair of region unbeaten teams against each other.
Miles Corcoran, who went four and a third innings, took the loss. He gave up four hits, seven runs, and three walks. He fanned seven.
Logan Sulli led the Warriors with a hit and two RBIs. Reid Kazmierczak had a hit and tallied a run. Johnny Compton and Conner Wallace each had a hit.
Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson High School capped a 4-0 run in the Ripken Experience spring break tournament with an exciting 10-9 win over South Laurel High School of Kentucky on Thursday, April 6, in Myrtle Beach.
The second-ranked Volunteers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the comeback win.
Roman Plyler, who worked a third of an inning, was the winner. Starter Fuller Sims hurled five frames, fanning seven. He allowed 12 hits, seven runs, five earned and a walk. Lawson Polson pitched one and two-thirds innings and gave up two runs, two hits, two walks and whiffed two.
Joaquin Espinoza led the Vols' 13-hit attack with three hits, including a double, with four RBIs and scored a run.
In the showcase field, Andrew Jackson also defeated Franklin-Simpson (Ky.), 17-0; East Jessamine (Ky.), 11-1; and Oakton (Va.), 4-2.
Buford: Class 5A Carolina Forest High School scored single runs in its final two at-bats to take a 4-3 comeback win over Buford High School on the final day of the Mingo Bay Spring Break baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach on Friday, April 7.
Brayden Morgan, one of four Jackets pitchers, took the loss in an inning of work. He allowed three hits and a run.
Morgan led the offense with two hits and scored a run. Buford went 3-2 in the Mingo Bay tourney, winning over Jamestown (N.Y.), 10-0; Loris High, 4-1; and Legion Collegiate Academy, 6-5, with losses to Asheville High (N.C.), 5-1 and Carolina Forest, 4-3.