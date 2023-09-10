FORT MILL — The Indian Land Warriors used a quick start in the first half to pull away from their former rivals in Fort Mill to pick up their third win on the season.
Indian Land High School beat the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets, 32-7, on Friday, Sept. 8.
The Warriors entered the game 2-1, with both wins by just one point.
Indian Land was led by quarterback Jaxon Scheidt and receiver Hayden Morris. Scheidt was 15-for-16 for 216 yards in the game and two touchdowns. Morris caught nine passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
“Jaxon did an amazing job taking control,” said Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings.
Scheidt said Fort Mill has always been a big rivalry game for Indian Land and he felt comfortable with the game plan.
“We had some tough times the last three weeks,” he said. “We wanted to show it wasn’t going to be a close game.”
Indian Land got the kickoff to open the game. Both teams traded punts without really getting things started.
The Warriors did have a touchdown called back on their second drive. However, they kept things moving as Scheidt hit Morris with a big 38-yard pass to allow them to cross midfield and get to the Yellow Jackets’ 2-yard line. Patterson ran it in a play later with about 4:14 left in the quarter.
Fort Mill struggled to move the ball in the opening quarter with only 6 yards on offense.
The second quarter started with Indian Land driving as Scheidt was able to move the ball well through the air, completing his first seven passes of the game, which totaled 123 yards.
With about 9:20 left in the first half, Patterson, operating from the Wildcat, hit Morris for an 18-yard touchdown pass to put the Warriors up 13-0, as they continued to have their way with Fort Mill.
Morris was the biggest recipient of those passes between Patterson and Scheidt as he had five catches for 109 yards in the first half.
The Warriors didn’t take their foot off the gas as they scored on their third consecutive drive, with Omarion Davis rushing in from 24 yards away to push Indian Land up by three scores with about five minutes left in the half.
With about three minutes left in the first half, Scheidt again moved the chains for Indian Land as the Warriors recovered a Fort Mill fumble at the Jackets' 43-yard line and scored seven plays later as Morris caught his second touchdown pass of the first half.
Fort Mill got into its best field position on the ensuing kickoff, getting to the 22-yard line, but lost 18 yards on the next three plays, ending the half at the 40-yard line.
Indian Land had a 25-0 lead at halftime.
The Warriors held Fort Mill to just 21 total yards in the first half. Indian Land went into the locker room with 201 total yards, 190 of them through the air.
Morris started the second half with another scoring drive, catching his third touchdown of the game on a 20-yard pass from Scheidt with about eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Fort Mill scored its only touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the game's outcome was already decided by then.
Indian Land looks to continue to move things in the right direction this week as the Warriors host Trinity Christian at home Friday, Sept. 15.